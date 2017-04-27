Flagler County prepares to declare state of local emergency due to wildfires

Posted:Apr 27 2017 08:21AM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 09:35AM EDT

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) -
Flagler County officials are preparing to declare a state of local emergency because of wildfires burning across Florida.
 
They also plan to enact a burn ban. This would prohibit the following:
  • Open burning, including the use of fire pits and containers.
  • Throwing matches or cigarettes (or other burning materials) from car windows.
  • Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas.
"We are proposing to initiate the ban as an abundance of caution due to the amount of fires occurring around the state," Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Don Petito said. "Since January, there have been 1,775 fires around the state burning approximately 146,172 acres in the state of Florida."
 
They plan to make the decisions at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on May 1.
 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories