Section of SR 414 to close Thursday at 11 p.m.

- East and west bound SR 414 (John Land Apopka Expressway) are scheduled to close overnight on Thursday, April 27 through Friday, April 28, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.



Eastbound SR 414 will be closed at SR 429. Motorists traveling on eastbound SR 414 will proceed onto the Ocoee Apopka Road exit, left on Ocoee Apopka Road, and then right on Keene Road leading motorists to eastbound SR 414.

Westbound SR 414 will be closed between Keene Road and Clarcona Road. Motorists traveling westbound on SR 414 will be directed onto the Keene Road exit, left onto Ocoee Apopka Road, and then to the northbound SR 429 on ramp which will lead to SR 414.



Tolls will be suspended during the detours at the westbound SR 414 ramp plaza to Keene Road and at the Ocoee Apopka Road ramp plaza to northbound SR 429. Please see the attached detour map for details.



This work is part of the MMI Development’s SR 414 Marden Road Partial Interchange project. This project is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2017.