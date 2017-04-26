Edgewater authorities search for cop impersonator Local News Edgewater authorities search for cop impersonator Authorities in Volusia County are on the lookout for a man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

A female victim described the moment she was stopped on the corner of Old Mission Road and West Park Avenue in Edgewater, as "scary." She said she was stopped by a man she thought was a police officer.

That man told her one of her headlights was out. The victim tells us she knew nothing was wrong with her car and began to suspect that the man wasn't an officer.

"I just knew something wasn't right. He didn't identity himself as a cop, he didn't have a name badge on. I'm afraid this could happen to another woman, you know? And it's scary," the victim told FOX 35.

If you have experienced something like this, call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.