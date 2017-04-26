DeLand Police Department raising funds for sick fellow officer

- DeLand Police Department officers are raising funds for one of their own who recently was diagnosed with an incurable lung disease.

Six-year veteran Constantine “Dino” Procos, a native of South Africa and former skydiving instructor, was diagnosed in March with an incurable lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. This condition causes the lungs to solidify. Doctors have given him a prognosis of six to 12 months to live if he does not receive a double lung transplant.

In order to receive the transplant, Officer Procos will have to relocate to Jacksonville and receive around-the-clock care, which is not covered by insurance.

A GoFundMe page has been setup in Procos’ name to cover medical expenses and fundraisers will be held in the near future.

For those interested in helping the cause or for information please contact Lt. Paul Proctor at 386-626-7435.