Kissimmee man wins a near million dollar jackpot

Paul Salisbury, 59, of Kissimmee has claimed the $950,000 LUCKY MONEY™ jackpot from the drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee last Friday.

The Florida Lottery stated that Salisbury chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $708,738.77.

Salisbury purchased the winning LUCKY MONEY Quick Pick ticket from Circle K, located at 1700 North Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee.

Total ticket sales for this LUCKY MONEY jackpot generated more than $1 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The next LUCKY MONEY drawing will be Friday, April 28, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $550,000 jackpot. The LUCKY MONEY drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

