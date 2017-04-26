Wanted: Suspect who stole purses from victms at their grandmother's gravesite

Lake County Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking help in identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing from three different cars, including one that was found while the victims mourned their grandmother.

The woman is believed to have committed three recent car burglaries in the Eustis and Umatilla area, one of which occurred while the victims visited their grandmother's gravesite at a Eustis cemetery.

The suspect stole two purses from a car parked at the Lakeside Memory Garden cemetery in Eustis as the two victims were looking for their grandmother's grave.

Within a very short amount of time, the suspect used one of the victim's credit cards at two Walgreens. The suspect purchased three prepaid Visa credit cards in the amount of $300 each at each location and was captured on surveillance video.

Two other car burglaries were also reported. One was at North Lake Community Park just prior to the one from the cemetery.

During these incidents, passenger side windows were smashed and purses and credit cards were stolen.

The same female spotted in the Walgreens security video can also be seen on surveillance video from the Citgo gas station in Umatilla using a credit card stolen from one of the vehicles at the park.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspected female, please call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.