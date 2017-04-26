Roomate threatened for cancelling the cable

- Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Colonial Drive after reports of a man threatening to hurt or kill his roommate for cancelling their cable and internet subscription.

Daniel B. Munhoz had been roommates with Olaoluwa O. Ajibola for above five months. The two agreed to split their cable and internet bill in half, but technically the bill was under Munhoz's name.

Ajibola eventually stopped paying for half of the bill, so his roommate told him that he needs to pay the bill on time or he would disconnect the cable and internet from the apartment.

Munhoz never received the money though, so he disconnected the cable and internet. However, afraid of Ajibola, Munhoz had not been at the residence for over a week until Tuesday morning because he needed to pick up the modem and cable box.

Munhoz then began receiving texts from Ajibola, stating: "Imma kill you Dan. You keep playing with me. I'm done."

After not responding to the first text, Munhoz received another text stating: "You're crazy if you think you're not getting stabbed for this."

Munhoz did not respond again, but instead called the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He told officers that he felt very threatened by Ajibola and was in fear of his life.

Munhoz also revealed that he received Snapchats from his roommate of him breaking into his bedroom and destroying his property, despite never giving Ajibola permission to enter the room.

Munhoz wished to testify in court and prosecute Ajibola criminally.

Ajibola was then arrested and transported to a Booking and Release Center without incident and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, burglary to a residence, and criminal mischief.