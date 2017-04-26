Sanford Police arrest sexual offender for February kidnapping and sexual battery

- Sanford Police have arrested a sexual offender for charges of kidnapping and sexual battery from February.

On February 8, 2017, Sanford Police Officers responded to a reported sexual battery at the Walmart located at 3653 South Orlando Dr, in Sanford. According to the 15 year old victim, she was walking in the parking lot of the Walmart, when she walked past an unknown vehicle, with an unknown black male, later identified as Samuel Lee Hardy Jr., inside the vehicle.

Hardy tried to speak with the victim before ordering her at knife point into the vehicle. Hardy then drove the victim to an area near Washington Oaks, where he forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse with him. He then drove the victim back to the Walmart and told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The results of the sexual battery kit returned a positive identification for Samuel Lee Hardy Jr. Hardy was released on Sexual Offender Status from the Department of Corrections on February 17, 2016. Hardy was previously sentenced to six years imprisonment from having sex with certain minors.

On April 25, 2017, Hardy was arrested and charged with one count of Kidnapping, one count of Forced Sexual Battery with a Weapon on a Victim 12 Years or Older, and two counts of Violation of Probation.

Sanford Police Investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have had similar encounters, to please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline.

Anyone with information on this incident please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving a felony case are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 dollars.

