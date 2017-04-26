Utility worker electrocuted, post office filled with smoke

- A utility worker has died after being electrocuted while working on power lines in Cape Coral.

Fire rescue officials said the unidentified victim was working on power lines near city hall Tuesday morning when he inadvertently touched a high-voltage line.

Fire Division Chief of Operations Mike Russell told the News-Press (https://tinyurl.com/mrm6rmy ) the post office lost power, and it caused an air conditioner to short out and send smoke through the building. The post office closed until power was restored.

County officials said the man worked for MasTec Utility Services. Florida Occupational Safety and Health Office and Cape Coral Police are investigating.

