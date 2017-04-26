13-year-old boy killed in dirt bike crash

- WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a dirt bike crash in South Florida.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/S3rhaE ) reports that the crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded, and Gonzalez was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Jonathan Gonzalez's mother says the boy was on the back of a dirt bike with a friend near their Wellington home when they crashed into a canal.

The condition of the friend wasn't known. The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com