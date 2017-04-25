Teen shot at apartment complex; suspect sought Local News Teen shot at apartment complex; suspect sought The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenager was shot at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened at the Pointe Vista Apartments at around 4:00 p.m.

“I saw two boys walking under my stairwell and then I heard a gunshot,” said Jorden Berger, who lives at the complex.

He says he then saw one of the boys run and the other screamed for help.

“When he came out he was holding his chest area and when he was holding it, I was like, this is bad. He fell to the ground, immediately got back up, fell down again. I told him to stay down, I got help coming,” Berger explained.

Deputies say the teen who was shot was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“It's sad that these teenagers are getting shot and everything, they shouldn't even have guns. I see it as sad,” said Angela Willoughby, who also lives at the apartments.

Investigators were on the scene for hours looking for evidence. They say they’re looking for a teen suspect who may have taken off from the scene in a car. But deputies say the victim, who’s now in stable condition, is not cooperating.

Deputies have not said if they think the victim and suspect knew each other or anything about a motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline.