Deputies investigate attempted abduction

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction at an Orlando-area apartment complex.

Deputies are on high alert after they say a 16-year-old West Orange High School student was nearly kidnapped walking to to the catch her bus Tuesday morning. Investigators say the attack happened off of Bastille Lane right in the front of the Alexandria Parc Vue Apartment complex.

"A car goes by she notices it. It comes back again, parks. Next thing she knows she’s being hit, knocked to the ground and he started dragging her to his car,” said OCSO Spokesperson Jane Watrel.

Deputies say a neighbor heard the girl screaming and kicking, got out of a car to see what was going on and that spooked the suspect.

“That saved this young girls life,” said Watrel.

Orange County Public Schools sent out a Connect Orange message alerting parents at West Orange High, Bridgewater Middle and Independence and Sunset Park Elementary Schools of the near kidnapping. All four schools have busses that pick children up at that apartment complex. OCSO says they will have extra patrols in the area and they’re asking that parents be extra vigilant.

Deputies say the suspect is a white male in his 20’s, thin build, brown hair and facial hair driving an older 4-door sedan that’s either a cream or white color. If you have information about this suspect call OCSO or CRINOLINE 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).