Deputies search for missing Orlando man Local News Deputies search for missing Orlando man A massive search was underway on Tuesday for a missing Orlando man.

Oliver Redding Bolger, 20, was last seen on Saturday, leaving his home located in the Ashington Park subdivision on foot. There is concern that he is without required medication and has not contacted family since the weekend, which is unusual, they say.

Bolger is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a birthmark on his neck and cheek.

Deputies spent the better part of Tuesday, searching a wooded area off of Lake Pickett Road, near N. Tanner Road in East Orange County. They will resume their search on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP (4357).