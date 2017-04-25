Police nab shooting suspect after multi-car crash

Posted:Apr 25 2017 09:05PM EDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 09:05PM EDT

CLERMONT, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A suspect in a shooting in Clermont was apprehended following a police pursuit that ended in a four-vehicle crash.  Police say the crash happened near State Road 50 and Hancock Road.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.  The conditions of the shooting victim and the others involved in the multi-car crash were not immediately known.  This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene to gather details and we will have a report during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories