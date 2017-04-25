Police nab shooting suspect after multi-car crash

- A suspect in a shooting in Clermont was apprehended following a police pursuit that ended in a four-vehicle crash. Police say the crash happened near State Road 50 and Hancock Road.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. The conditions of the shooting victim and the others involved in the multi-car crash were not immediately known. This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene to gather details and we will have a report during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.