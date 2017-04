Workers fill sinkhole in Winter Garden Local News Workers fill sinkhole in Winter Garden Orange County's Roads and Drainage Division worked to repair a sinkhole that opened in Winter Garden on Tuesday.

The sinkhole, located at 5567 Cypress Hill Road in Orchard Hill Subdivision off Tiny Road, was filled and is being monitored by engineers. The sinkhole is on the roadway and does not pose any danger to the adjacent residents according to our consultant