A woman found a hand grenade inside a home in Holly Hill.

According to the Holly Hill Police Department, the rust-covered grenade was inside her grandfather's home, alongside some other World War II memorabilia. He recently died, so she was cleaning out the house.

On Monday, she handed it over to the Holly Hill Fire Department. Officials then contacted police and blocked off the roadways around the station on Daytona Avenue.

The bomb squad arrived and safely removed the grenade. No one was hurt.