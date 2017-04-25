Sanford residents unite to bring a deported man back home

- A Sanford man is stuck in Haiti. And you can help him come back home.

A group of Sanford residents have started the "Help Henry" campaign, which fights to get Henry Dorvil, 24, back from Haiti after facing issues with his immigration status.

Dorvil was just 5 months old when his parents decided to leave Haiti and start a new life in Florida. He went on to graduate from Evans High School in Orlando, started a video production company called GoodVibesTelevision, and worked as a bartender and waiter at several Sanford restaurants.

Life was going great for the hardworking young man until he received a letter from immigration officials several months ago. Apparently, Dorvil's parents never filed the correct paperwork for him to become a legal resident.

"I was told that for me to get my permanent residency I would have to go back to my country and re-enter legally since I entered illegally as a child," said Dorvil.

Dorvil tried to sort out the error while still remaining in the U.S. but to no avail, he was forced to return to Haiti.

Four months later, Dorvil says immigration officials told him it could take several more months before his case will even be looked at.

"They say they are nine months behind," said Dorvil.

He's attempting to adjust to life in Haiti, given the amount of time he may be stuck there. However, life is significantly more difficult. For example, his home has no running water or electricity.

Christina Hollerbach, chief operating officer of Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café in Sanford, doesn't want to adjust to life without Dorvil.

She helped launch the Help Henry campaign on social media and encouraged people to write letters in support of his character.

"Most of the letters had the same things over and over again," said Hollerbach. "His infectious smile and personality and his wonderful attitude about life."

75 people submitted letters including local attorneys and a Sanford commissioner.

"I'm not just missing an employee. I'm missing a friend too," said Paul Williams, owner of Celery City Craft bar in downtown Sanford.

A large mural of Dorvil wearing a crown is perched against the fence outside the bar with the words, "Sanford wants Henry Back".

Jeff Sonksen who is the artist behind the Paint the Trail project in Longwood created the artwork.

"He's a super nice guy man," said Sonksen.

Sonksen was the subject of a documentary Dorvil created.

"He doesn't belong there. He belongs here," said Sonsken.

Sonsken also printed smaller versions of his Save Henry mural and handed them out to local businesses.

Rabbitfoot Records Café proudly hung the poster inside the eclectic eatery.

"He is one of the hardest working people I have ever met," said Kendra Wallace, owner.

With the help of an immigration attorney, Dorvil hopes the 75 letters that were written on his behalf helps get his case expedited.

"When I get back I just want to continue chasing my dreams," said Dorvil.