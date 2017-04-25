Orange County firefighters want to use drones

- Orange County firefighters are looking to the skies to keep people safe.

Today, fire rescue officials will talk with Orange County Commissioners about using drones. Firefighters are asking for commissioners to sign off on their request to start the process of using the technology.

The next step would be getting permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use drones.

Orange County Fire Rescue states that drones have a number of uses, including: helping firefighters evaluate risks, avoiding hazards, and assessing wildfires.







