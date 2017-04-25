Woman suspected of fatal hit-and-run expected in court

- An 18-year-old woman responsible for the death of a motorcycle driver will face a judge.

18-year-old Xianna Rodriguez is being charged for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Troopers say that Rodriguez struck a 29-year-old motorcycle driver named Paul Isaac Soto. The crash was so bad that witnesses say the impact caused the motorcycle to split in half.

"I first heard the impact of the crash and moments later I saw a car speeding up Millinockett Lane," said witness Stephanie Hines. "It was very loud, just this metallic thud."

Another witness, Melanie Barrientes, said that "You could see her car was messed up, her windshield was messed up, and I just darted for him. I asked him if there was anything I could do." But unfortunately, Soto had no response.

Troopers eventually caught Rodriguez, who stated that she drove away from the scene because "she was scared."

Her arraignment will be determined in Orange County by Judge James Crane.

Soto's sister says Soto was the father of one biological child and three stepchildren. His girlfriend, Jennifer Lugo, tells us he was a good mechanic and father.

A candlelight vigil was held for Soto. Family and friends from his motorcycle group gathered in their leather jackets to mourn the loss of a great man who was an amazing father and had a wonderful smile.