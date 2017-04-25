Anti-Trump protestors rally at Marco Rubio's office

- President Trump has officially been in office almost 100 days. Some Floridians are dissatisfied at his work and are ready to show their state leaders why.

Floridians are rallying around Marco Rubio's downtown office in Orlando to protest both Trump's agenda and Rubio's support of that agenda. These Floridians cry "No funding a border wall! No repealing ACA! Keep the government open!"

The resistance against Trump, despite being almost 100 days into his presidency, remains strong. In fact, many concerned Floridians joined activist Melanie Gold by standing in front of Rubio's office every Tuesday since Trump's inauguration.

There will be another rally in front of Rubio's downtown Orlando office on April 25th at noon.