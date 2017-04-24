Students mourn loss of classmate, killed in hit-and-run Local News Students mourn loss of classmate, killed in hit-and-run Students at Timber Creek High School are mourning the loss of one of their own, after a classmate was killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Alec Gomez, 15, loved yoyo competitions and even placed 13th in the state championship.

One of Gomez's mentors and a professional yoyo demonstrator, Sebastian Brock, said it has been difficult for everyone in class dealing with the loss.

"They're pretty rattled. I met with them, including one of the other yoyo club kids that was with him when the accident happened."

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Gomez was skateboarding with friends along Avalon Park Blvd. and Pellicer over the weekend, when he was hit and killed by on a motorcyclist who then took off. Authorities said witnesses later located the suspected motorcyclist, hiding in some bushes.

"Happened only five to 10 minutes from me, and it was just kind of just shocking. Kind of walked around a bit trying to figure it out," Brock said.

"I thought nobody deserves to go that young at all. I was heartbroken," added professional yoyo player Noel Kunz, who also taught Gomez at the Yoyo club. "His biggest care was getting his homework done so he could go play yoyo. I'll never forget that."

Gomez attended Timber Creek H.S, where a moment of silence was held on Monday in remembrance of the teenager.

Brock said, "He was a good kid. He was a bit quiet, but he was there, because he really enjoyed it."

Many, including Brock, said they would like to see more street lights and patrols to slow down traffic and prevent a tragic accident like this one, which took away a young life.

"It's pretty dangerous especially because it's set up to be so bystander friendly."