Apopka man dies after driving into tree

- An Apopka man is dead after investigators say he ran his car off the road and into a tree in Orange County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight on SR 50 near Semon Drive.

25-year-old Anthony Disla was driving westbound, when he reportedly tried to change into the outside lanes. Troopers say he failed to maintain control of his car, and then veered down the shoulder and into a tree. The car then flipped.

Disla was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.