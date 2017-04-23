American saxophonist Kenny G performs at 30,000 feet in the air

- Not all airline videos have to be negative after all.

American saxophonist Kenny G, after being spotted on a Delta flight departing from Tampa International Airport, was asked to perform for the crowded flight. The musician agreed to, but only if the passengers could raise $1000 for Relay for Life.

The plane ended up raising over $2000 for the charity. So, Kenny G serenaded the flight by playing his saxophone up and down the aisles.

