American saxophonist Kenny G performs at 30,000 feet in the air

Posted:Apr 23 2017 04:03PM EDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 04:03PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Not all airline videos have to be negative after all. 

American saxophonist Kenny G, after being spotted on a Delta flight departing from Tampa International Airport, was asked to perform for the crowded flight. The musician agreed to, but only if the passengers could raise $1000 for Relay for Life.

The plane ended up raising over $2000 for the charity. So, Kenny G serenaded the flight by playing his saxophone up and down the aisles. 

Watch this incredible video now on TMZ

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories