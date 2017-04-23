Stolen vehicle's driver killed in rollover crash in Sanford

- A stolen vehicle's driver was killed in a rollover crash in Sanford.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Beardall Ave. and Hughey St.

Troopers say the driver veered off the road, and collided with trees. The Ford SUV then rolled over, and the driver was ejected. Officials pronounced the driver dead on scene.

Soon afterwards, the Sanford Police Department confirmed the SUV was stolen.

The driver has not been identified yet.