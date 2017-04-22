Troopers investigate fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle

- Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that involves a stolen vehicle in Seminole County.



The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. at Beardall Avenue and Hughey Street.



Florida Highway Patrol states the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into trees. The driver was ejected after the vehicle had rolled and was pronounced dead at the scene.



FHP says the vehicle involved in the single-vehicle crash was stolen from the City of Sanford.



Troopers are attempting to identify the driver and will conduct next of kin.



This crash remains under investigation.