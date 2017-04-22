DeLand selects new police chief

Jason Umberger will soon suit up as the new Chief of Police for the Deland Police Department.

The 49-year-old was selected after a nationwide search to replace retiring Chief Bill Ridgway, who will remain in his position until Umberger takes over. A selection committee made up of officers, community members, and leaders helped choose the new chief.

Umberger comes from the Swatara Township Police Department in Harrisburg, PA, where he's been the Chief of Police since 2011. He holds a Bachelors of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland and received a Masters in Public Administration from Penn State University.

"I pledge to work hard to earn the trust of the officers and staff of the Department as well as the members of the entire community of DeLand," Umberger said. "Together we will work hard to build strong relationships with all we serve, reduce the incidence of crime and the fear of crime and keep our community safe."