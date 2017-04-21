Oviedo son accused of killing father Local News Oviedo son accused of killing father Chandler Belaston was in court on Friday afternoon to face a charge of first-degree murder. According to Oviedo Police, Chandler Belaston brutally attacked and killed his father, Jean Belaston, with a crowbar and a machete, slashing his face, and cracking his skull, arm, ribs, and chest.

- Chandler Belaston was in court on Friday afternoon to face a charge of first-degree murder. According to Oviedo Police, Chandler Belaston brutally attacked and killed his father, Jean Belaston, with a crowbar and a machete, slashing his face, and cracking his skull, arm, ribs, and chest.

“If I were to describe it in one word I would say, 'disturbing,'” said Oviedo Police Detective Sergeant Kim Mojica.

Belaston was a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2006. He has been accused of violent crimes in the past but never

“I’m shocked as you guys or anybody else,” said Joel Montilla, an old high school friend who was the only person who showed up to support Belaston.

“He was a wrestler, he was a state champ in high school,” Montilla told FOX 35 News. “We broke bread together many times. He was a good kid, good heart, and we hung out a lot. Just thinking about it, it’s his father you know.”

Neighbors told us the son had a long standing grudge against his father but never imagined it would come to this.

“We’ve seen everything expect that, that’s the first time we see that in our neighborhood,” said a neighbor Millie Maldonado as she points to the father’s home where the murder took place.

Police said another family member discovered Belaston’s father lying on his bedroom floor in a pool of blood on April 13, but police didn’t tell neighbors it was a homicide until a week later because the call first came in as a suicide.

“We had to conduct the investigation, come to that conclusion and everything. Sometimes it’s not immediately determined as that so we had to go through the whole procedure,” said Detective Sergeant Mojica.

Belaston is being held at the Seminole County Jail on no bond. He will have his next court appearance on May 23 at 1:30 p.m.