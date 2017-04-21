Arrest made after 2 found dead in front of Palm Bay home Local News 2 found dead in Palm Bay home An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting that occurred early Friday evening in Brevard County.

Police say two people were killed in front of a home on Vernon Drive in Palm Bay, around 5:20 p.m. Authorities believe around 20 to 30 shots were fired at the victims.

Following a roughly four-hour manhunt, deputies in Polk County located the suspect in the shooting, identified as 31-year-old Derrick Flowers.

Detectives spent Friday evening laser-mapping the crime scene, the street and surrounding structures, all while collecting shell casings. Authorities have not released the identity of the victims.

Flowers was expected to be transported back to Brevard County for booking. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.