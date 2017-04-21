Wildfire closes roadway in Merritt Island Local News Wildfire closes roadway in Merritt Island Firefighters spent Friday battling a wildfire in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Blackpoint Wildlife Drive was closed as crews worked to contain the blaze.

No homes or buildings were threatened. Firefighters said it had potential to grow substantially, depending on weather conditions. Forecasters say there is an increasing chance of rain for central Florida over the weekend, which could help quell several wildfires that have erupted in Brevard, Lake, Polk and Volusia counties.

In Polk County's Indian Lake Estates, residents were force to evacuate as a wildfire continued to grow late Friday.

It's not just central Florida that is feeling the burn. In southwest Florida, brush fires are threatening more than 2,000 homes, and the Florida National Guard is helping to evacuate residents. Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Friday that he deployed the guard and five UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to help fight 100-foot flames in Collier County. Officials said one brush fire has grown to nearly 5,000 acres and is 10 percent contained. Roughly 100 deputies went door to door Friday.