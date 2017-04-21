Deputies look for armed robbers of Kissimmee pet salon

- Osceola County Sheriff deputies are looking for two armed robbers of a pet salon in Kissimmee.

The incident happened on Tuesday, just before 11:40 a.m. at the "5 Paws Hotel & Salon" on Plaza Drive.

Deputies say two men wearing hooded sweatshirts entered the business and after a brief conversation with an employee, they pulled out handguns. Afterwards, they allegedly demanded money from the register.

The two then got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.