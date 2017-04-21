Police: Restaurant owner shot at would-be robbers Local News Police: Restaurant owner shot at would-be robbers Two suspects are on the run tonight, after Daytona Beach Police say the men robbed two victims in front of the Sazon Latin food restaurant on Mason Avenue.

- Two suspects are on the run tonight, after Daytona Beach Police say the men robbed two victims in front of the Sazon Latin food restaurant on Mason Avenue.

"It was an armed robbery, two people were robbed in the parking lot of this Latin restaurant here," says Daytona Beach Police department spokesperson, Lyda Longa.

Police say the owner of the restaurant wasn't having it. He came outside to see what was going on. Investigators say one of the suspects shot at the owner and the owner fired back.

"He might have hit, we're not exactly sure, he may have hit one or two people when he fired. He was not hurt. Thank goodness, he was not shot." says Longa.

The shoot out happened in broad daylight just after 3pm, and resident Laura Ghene says she's not surprised.

"It's crazy and that's why I want to move cause I don't want my kids in this area. I was raised here. It's crazy but it's totally normal," she says.

Now, police say the public needs to be on the lookout.

"Witnesses have said that perhaps the car is an older model dark-colored Dodge Charger, and so police are investigating and looking for those people," Longa tells FOX 35.

Police say the armed robbery victims weren't hurt in the incident.