TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 ramp closures in Orlando

- The westbound Interstate 4 on ramps at Amelia Street and Ivanhoe Boulevard are closed until Friday morning. Workers are adding new inside lanes on temporary bridges from Colonial Drive down to South Street as part of the I-4 Ultimate project.

This will only affect westbound lanes. Eastbound, they will eventually be closing the ramp at Livingston Street and the ramp connecting State Road 408 to I-4, but that's not happening until early May.

"By shifting the lanes that gives us room to work on the other side so we can ultimately widen the lanes, and lead to a wider I-4 through the downtown area,” explained David Parks, one of the project’s coordinators.



These ramps are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday. The new lanes are expected to be in place for two years while the project continues. Officials are telling drivers to please slow down on this stretch of road while the crews work.