2 students face charges for giving classmates tattoos at school Local News 2 students face charges for giving classmates tattoos at school Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office were at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Thursday, talking with students, after a picture of a tattoo on a 16-year-old girl's hip was posted on social media. Deputies say she got the tattoo at school, from another student.

"You know, you can transmit hepatitis, HIV or any other numerous type of viruses or bacteria as a result," explained Chief Mark Strobridge with the Sheriff's Office. "It's not a safe practice, and it's one that shouldn't have occurred."

Deputies said two 15-year-old students were charging $15 a piece for something called a "stick and poke" -- a do-it-yourself type of tattoo art. Deputies say the students in this case used Henna ink and a needle and poked the skin to create a permanent tattoo.

Deputies know of three students so far who received tattoos at the school recently. One of them is a 16-year-old girl with a very angry father.

"I understand it's a decision she made. I understand it's a stupid decision, but she also wasn't able to understand the ramifications of the consequences that could entail -- with sharing needles and whatever the ink was used," he told FOX 35,

Deputies said the the 16-year-old got her tattoo in an art room this week while the teacher was gone.

The two teenagers could be facing charges of operating a tattoo business without a permit. They are looking at a misdemeanor charge, but it's up to the State Attorney's Office to decide whether to pursue the charges.. They have both been suspended from school.