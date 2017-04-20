Trial for widow of Orlando shooter set for March 2018

- The trial for Noor Salman, the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, has been set for March 2018.

Salman was escorted into federal court today in shackles by U.S. Marshals. She was wearing a yellow t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Salman is being charged with knowing about her husband's plans to attack the nightclub and misleading the FBI during questioning.

The prosecution has 100,000 pieces of evidence that it plans to submit by May 3rd.

Questionnaires will go out to an estimated one thousand potential jurors in September.

One of Salman's attorneys, Charles Swift, is concerned about publicity surrounding the case.

Swift told Fox 35 that “the law guarantees Noor Salman a fair jury and a fair trial and I’m confident we will find that somewhere.”

A change of venue for the trial could be determined by September.

U.S. attorneys did not want to comment.

Jury selection begins March 1st, 2018.

The judge expects the trial to last up to five weeks.