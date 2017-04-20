Orlando police detective accused of sexual battery resigns

- Angel Burgos, the Orlando police detective accused of sexual battery, has resigned.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Angel Burgos gave his resignation letter to Chief John Mina on Friday. He worked with the department for 17 years.

Burgos, who worked in the assault and battery unit, was accused of sexual battery in mid-December. A woman accused him of forcing her to perform a sex act, but he was never actually charged with a crime.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the case and sent it to the State Attorney's Office, which determined that even though sexual activity took place, it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that it was coerced.

At the time of the incident, Burgos was on duty. The FDLE reports that the acts took place inside his patrol car and that the woman's DNA was found on Burgos' pants.

Upon resignation, Burgos stated that he was leaving the department with a "heavy heart" and pleaded his innocence.

“Because of the false allegation made against me and the ensuing media reports, the situation has devastated my family in a manner that defies description,” he wrote. “The stress has been so great that I do not feel that I can be an effective officer from the Orlando Police Department.”

Burgos is also under investigation to see whether he violated any department policies. That investigation is ongoing and any findings will be forwarded to the Criminal Justice and Standards Commission, which could affect his law enforcement certification.