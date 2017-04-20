Cocoa Police unveil online purchase exchange zones

- Cocoa Police want to help alleviate some of the worry that arises when making purchases on sites like Craigslist and Facebook.

They have recently unveiled "Internet Purchase Exchange Zones" at their headquarters on W. King Street. These zones are composed of parking spots where individuals can meet to safely exchange money for goods. The locations are protected by lights and cameras.

“When you are conducting business online that requires you to meet strangers to exchange money for goods, the potential is always there for something bad to happen,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “We wanted to create a safe place for people to make these exchanges in order to reduce the level of fear.”

The spots are located on the eastern side of the parking lot and feature signs designating where the lights and cameras are. Officers say the spaces can be used at any time.