Teen suspected to have started brush fire when playing with matches

- A teen in Polk County is being accused of starting a brush fire from Wednesday afternoon.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire report in Kissimmee around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began protecting the endangered homes.

Captain David Rusha said that "when we pulled up there were three to four homes that needed to be protected immediately."

Besides minor damage to a fence, all the homes were saved.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a teen was seen playing with matches.

"The grass caught on fire and quickly began to spread," said Battalion Chief Charles True.

Law enforcement and the Florida Forest Service were called to investigate the matter.

Florida is currently in a state of emergency, as fires are arising in incredible lengths and sizes. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has said that "this is the most active fire season that the state of Florida has witnessed since 2011."

During such a dire time for Florida's climate and society, it is imperative that everyone take possible wildfires seriously to protect people, property, and wildlife as much as possible.