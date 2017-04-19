Cocoa teen fighting for her life after hit-and-run incident Local News Cocoa teen fighting for fife after hit-and-run incident A Cocoa family is asking for help finding the person who hit their teenager with a car and then fled the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they were called just after midnight on April 14 to the corner of South Burnett Road and Brophy Blvd. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Tyriauna Smith on the side of the road.

Tyriauna’s sister, Raven Lewis, said the teen was walking home from hanging out with a friend and the friend said she bent over to tie her shoe when the vehicle hit her.

"When I got there the ambulance and police were already there and she was lying on the ground unresponsive,” said Lewis.

Family members said Smith had to undergo four surgeries as of Wednesday and still wasn’t out of the clear. Her mother said doctors at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne are having to essentially rebuild her pelvis; much of her lower body left mangled when the car drug her over the pavement.

The Highway Patrol said witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or white passenger car, possibly a two-door car, with dark tinted windows. Smith said she was told the car might have had rims as well.

"We need justice for my sister because there's no reason for that person to just leave my sister like that,” said Lewis.