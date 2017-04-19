Parkway Middle School teacher arrested Local News Parkway Middle School teacher arrested A longtime teacher who taught reading and students with disabilities at a Kissimmee school is out of jail.

School administrators say Shawn Greaves had been teaching Parkway Middle School students like 13-year-old Ali Sissoko for the last 20 years.

Sissoko described Greaves as "very positive, he really was one of the best for us. I was really surprised when I heard about this."

But last week, Greaves was forced to leave after deputies said another teacher accused him of battery and kidnapping inside the school. Sissoko's mother, Shelly Fanfan-Sissoko, said he taught two of her children.

"We are processing it and still processing it, because Mr. Greaves is a role model to my son and to many young girls at Parkway Middle. Very shocking."

Shocking details where deputies said Greaves put his hands around the victim's buttocks, threw her over his shoulder, walked into a classroom closet and battered her. They said he rubbed his body against her's.

Investigators said the teacher yelled 'Get your hands off me!' and told him to let her go. Fanfan-Sissoko said it's a tough one to explain to her kids.

"He has a million and one questions that I told him he may not get answers for."

Deputies said it all happened two weeks ago, as both waited to talk to a teacher in a classroom. Investigators said the victim told them that another teacher witnessed what happened. We tried talking to Greaves but no one answered the door at his home, where he is also listed as president and director of Faith Family Outreach Ministries.

"I first knew him as the 'prayer man,' because he led a prayer group here at Parkway Middle to make sure the students started the day off in prayer and meditation," Sissoko said. "So it was really shocking. I know him to be an amazing man. I don't know the circumstances of what brings us here today. I just believe that the truth will prevail."

Investigators said they are still trying to reach that third teacher who claimed to have witnessed the alleged incident.