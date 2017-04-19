Threatening message found on Spruce Creek High School wall

- School officials at a Florida high school say they are attempting to identify the author of a threatening message found written on a wall at the school.

The message posted at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange read, "April 20th at 11:00 am everyone in this school will die." It has since been removed by officials

"As a precaution, you may notice some extra police presence tomorrow," school principal Dr. Todd Sparger, in a call places to parents late Wednesday afternoon. "We have every reason to believe that our campus will be as safe tomorrow as it is today."

Dr. Sparger said that a social media post circulating, claiming that the school would be closed on Thursday, was inaccurate.

"Although it looks official, it is false information. School will be open tomorrow, April 20th," he added.