Hot pursuit ends with arrest of 11-time convicted felon Local News Hot pursuit ends with arrest of 11-time convicted felon An 11-time convicted felon who was not supposed to be behind the wheel was arrested following a hot police pursuit that ended with a wreck.

Melbourne Police say dashboard camera video taken from a patrol car shows two of their officers trying to get close enough to the suspect's car to check the license plate. It would end with the arrest of a 26-year-old Palm Bay man, Raul Aponte, whose license was revoked for five years.

Officers say Aponte first got their attention when he ran a stop sign, and the car in which he was driving matched the description of one that was stolen.

Police say Aponte hit the gas, and officers backed off in order to avoid a dangerous pursuit. After he turned off the road and blew out all four of his tires, he got back on the road and swerved to a stop. Officers say they used a Taser to stop him from running, and he was taken to jail.

Aponte faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.