Missing teen from Kissimmee sought by authorities

- Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Joseph Arthur Rossi Jr., 14, was last seen on April 18, 2017, in the area of Marina Lake Drive in Kissimmee wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, and gray sandals. Rossi Jr. is white, stand 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he could be in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you see Joseph please call law enforcement immediately and do not approach him, as he is presumed to be armed.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-

2222 or Crimeline 1 (800) 423-8477.