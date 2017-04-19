KISS A KIA radio contest ends after 50 hours Local News KISS A KIA radio contest ends after 50 hours After 50 hours, seven people remained in 96.7 KISS FM's Kiss A Kia contest so it all came down to a drawing.

In the end it was Dilini Jayasuriya who walked away with the keys to a 2017 Kia Optima that 20 people had put their lips on beginning at 7 a.m. on April 17.

The other six remaining contestants received smaller prizes.

The Kiss A Kia was held at the Southwest Kia in Round Rock and contestants had to leave their lips on the car the whole time except for during 10 minute breaks every hour.

The rules stated that if there was more than one person left after 50 hours there would be a drawing.