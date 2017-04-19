Man killed in Brevard County wrong-way crash

- An early morning wrong-way crash kills a man in Brevard County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight on Highway A1A at Ocean Oaks Drive.

Troopers say the driver of a 2007 Lincoln was headed north in the southbound lanes when he collided head on with a 1990 Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the Mercedes, 58-year-old James Bellamy Bickerstaff, was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger was taken to Holmes Regional Medical. She suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital as well.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.