First underground trash container system launches in Kissimmee

- Underground trash containers that will eliminate animals, unwanted dumpster users, odor, and the "ugly" of public trash containers will be introduced to the City of Kissimmee on April 19th.

Underground Refuse Systems created underground stationary containers that are 6 cubic yards by 11 feet deep. These containers, which must be lifted by a custom crane system, stores solid waste underground.

The Waste Services Director for the City of Kissimmee says that "we are so excited to be the first city to partner on this innovative waste disposal system, which will take the City of Kissimmee on a whole new level when it comes to solid waste." He went on to say that "this system will keep our city environmentally friendly."

These underground containers have environmentally friendly benefits, especially as they eliminate human and unforeseen errors.

The units have a number of other benefits, such as: safety for the operator, productivity optimization, reduced maintenance costs, elevation of unwanted animal disruption, reduction of unwanted dumpster users, less odor, and more.

The President of Underground Refuse Systems says that "the City of Kissimmee couldn't be a better place to invest in this underground container that will give the city advantage over other municipalities locally, regionally, and nationally in keeping their solid waste out of view and clean for years to come."

Underground Refuse Systems is the exclusive and only distributor of this underground container in the United States and will be headquartered in Kissimmee.