Florida day care worker accused of possessing child porn

- Investigators have arrested a 25-year-old worker at a Florida day care center on child pornography charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Tuesday that Justin Dwayne Cross faces 20 counts of possession and transmission of child pornography.

The news release says Cross worked at Child Care in Brandon, which is a suburb of Tampa on Florida's west coast. He had previously worked at a La Petite Academy in nearby Riverview.

The investigation began after agents received tips Cross was distributing child porn. Investigators say he shared images in chat rooms and through different websites between September 2016 and January 2017.

A number of agencies assisted FDLE in the investigation.

An attorney for Cross is not listed on jail records.