New rules for sign spinners in Ocoee Local News New rules for sign spinners in Ocoee Sign spinners in Ocoee could have to pay up, if they violate new rules the city is planning.

Derek Crocona has been spinning signs for the last two months and says, "It's pretty good so far, if you're looking for a job."

But the job will get a little tougher, if the City of Ocoee passes an ordinance cracking down on so-called "human signs." Police are concerned they're blocking sidewalks and distracting drivers.

Lt. Stephen McCosker of the Ocoee Police Department says, "As you know with people standing in the medians and intersections they're spinning the signs, people are distracted and we want to make sure no one gets hurt by people getting distracted."

Under the new rules, sign spinners would only be allowed on property of the business they're working for, rather than a public right of way. Signs can't be larger than 18-square feet. Crocona says it will make it harder for drivers to see him.

"They should like leave it alone. Gonna be standing there for a half an hour. You have to be somewhere."

Police say they plan to teach everyone what's going on before enforcing it.

"We believe people will be in compliance once they're aware of what they can or can't do," Lt. McCosker says.

If they don't, they'll get a $100 dollar head-spinning citation. We asked if it would it be the business owner who gets fined or the spinner.

"I believe, the way its written, it would be the spinner guy that gets fined," he replies.

But Crocona wishes they'd just stop and let the spinning continue as is.

"Without this I'll have to find another job. I have to do what I gotta do."

Ocoee commissioners will vote on the ordinance May 2.

