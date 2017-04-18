Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala man Thelton Parker

- A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man.

Thelton Parker, 80, was last seen in the area of the 5900th block of SW 59th Street in Ocala, Florida wearing a green stripped shirt and blue jeans. He may be traveling in a 2006, black Ford F150, Florida tag number 279KBT.

Parker is described as black man, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or 911.