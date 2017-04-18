Burglar hits open garages in Deltona Local News Burglar hits open garages in Deltona Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are investigating cases in Windsor Heights in Deltona where a thief is pulling into driveways and grabbing items out of open garages.

- Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are investigating cases in Windsor Heights in Deltona where a thief is pulling into driveways and grabbing items out of open garages.

FOX 35 obtained surveillance video from a family which shows their neighbor getting ripped off by the alleged burglar. You see a cream or white-colored SUV pull up into the driveway; a man gets out and walks into the garage. He stole a gas can and a leaf blower, authorities say.

Four minutes later, Eric Lissy says the guy showed up at his house and took two full gasoline cans, but Lissy walked out as the suspect was getting into his SUV.

"Something didn't seem quite right. It took too long for him to do whatever he was doing. So I came out of the house, and he was bolting into his car and took off as quickly as possible," he explains. "It sounds like he's getting things that are small that you probably wouldn't notice real soon."

Several other neighbors tell FOX 35 that they have noticed things missing from their garages in the past few months.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his mid 30s with a goatee. Call the Sheriff's Office if you have any information related to these burglaries.