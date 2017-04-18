Deadly home invasion in Edgewood Local News Deadly home invasion in Edgewood Investigators on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man following an overnight home invasion which turned deadly.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Martinez Drive in the Granada Woods neighborhood shortly after midnight to investigate an armed home invasion. According to spokeswoman for the police, officers found 23-year-old Avery Wheeler shot in his home. He was rushed to the hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

Allex Cuentas was charged with first-degree murder for Wheeler’s death. He was seen getting into what appeared to be a cop car at the scene. As of Tuesday evening, Edgewood police had not revealed a motive for the murder.